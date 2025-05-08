Tributes for ‘showman’ allegedly murdered on board cruise ship

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Tributes are being paid to a “showman” whose death on board a cruise ship is being treated as murder.

James Messham, 60, died following an “altercation” on the MSC Virtuosa as it was in British waters on Saturday, May 3.

A 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of Mr Messham’s murder.

He has been released pending further inquiries by Hampshire Constabulary.

A spokesman for the Hampshire coroner’s office confirmed that it had been informed of Mr Messham’s death, but proceedings into his death had not yet been opened.

Mr Messham, from Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, operated the travelling show Messham’s Wall of Death.

open image in gallery The cruise ship MSC Virtuosa arriving at the City Cruise Terminal in Southampton in May 2021 ( PA Archive )

He has been described as a “great showman” by friends posting on Facebook.

It is understood that he was part of a stag party on board the cruise ship.

One friend commented on a photo of Mr Messham, which was posted by son Jake Messham: “My deepest sympathy on your loss, he was a proper old school showman, condolences to the rest of the family. Rip.”

Another said: “He will be missed by everyone. When he travelled with us with the wall some years ago in Ireland, your dad and all your family were very helpful and great people to be around.

“He was a great showman and friend to all.”

In an interview with thewidowstanton website, Jake Messham, who is a fourth-generation rider for the wall of death, says that the family’s show is the oldest in Europe, dating back to the 1930s.

open image in gallery James Messham died following an ‘altercation’ on board the MSC Virtuosa ( PA Archive )

A police spokesman said: “Officers are continuing their inquiries into the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex on board the MSC Virtuosa, which happened around 8.30pm on Saturday (May 3).

“A 57-year-old man arrested as part of our inquiries has been released on bail.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was aboard the ship, which had departed Southampton around 6pm on Saturday and was still in British waters at the time.”

The ship returned from Belgium to Southampton, Hampshire, on Monday.

The MSC Virtuosa is operated by MSC Cruises and has a capacity of 6,334 guests.

It was used for the filming of the Channel 5 crime drama The Good Ship Murder starring Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley.

And in October 2024, a woman died after going overboard from the 331-metre cruise ship while off the Channel Islands.