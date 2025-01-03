Mother appears in court charged with murdering six-year-old boy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A mother has appeared in court charged with murdering her son and attempting to murder her father.

Karolina Zurawska, 41, from Gendros, Swansea, appeared before the city’s crown court on Friday morning.

She is charged with murdering Alexander Zurawski, six, who was found dead at a property in Gendros on August 29.

Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty. He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts Statement from Alexander's family

The defendant is also accused of attempting to murder her father, Krzysztof Siwi, 67, earlier the same day.

Zurawska appeared via video link from custody for the short administrative hearing before Judge Paul Thomas.

She was not asked to enter pleas to the two charges against her.

The judge vacated the trial date of February 17 to allow for further reports to take place.

A mention hearing for the case will take place instead on February 17 at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Thomas told the court: “I hope on that date there will be progress in one way or another, if only in terms of fixing a new trial date.”

Mike Jones KC appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while John Hipkin KC represented Zurawska.

Alexander was always helpful, always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning. He was amazing Statement from Alexander's family

In a statement issued by South Wales Police following his death, Alexander’s family described him as a “very kind child”.

“Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty,” they said.

“He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

“Alexander was always helpful, always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning.

“Alexander spoke both English and Polish and would often correct his parents with their English if they got words wrong.

“He was amazing.”

Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School

The family also thanked the emergency services who responded to the incident.

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, said they were “devastated” to hear of Alexander’s death.

“Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook,” she said.

“He was an extremely loved and popular boy amongst his peers, staff and with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”