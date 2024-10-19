Mother tells of ‘absolute contempt’ for predator who raped and killed daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of a vulnerable NHS worker raped and killed by a predator on a park bench has told of her “absolute contempt” for him after he showed “no remorse”.

Cas Shotter Weetman said she was not afraid of meeting Mohamed Iidow’s gaze as he was convicted by a jury of rape and manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Iidow repeatedly sexually assaulted her 37-year-old daughter Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Dr Shotter Weetman, an NHS cardiology practitioner, said she was “over the moon” that “justice has been served” following an “absolutely unbearable” trial.

She said: “I mostly would be looking at him wherever I could, I was more than happy to meet his gaze and not afraid at all.

“But obviously there was a feeling of absolute contempt towards him as he showed no remorse.”

Dr Shotter Weetman said society should tackle “horrific” violence towards women, saying many cannot walk freely and feel safe.

She went on: “We need to change our thoughts about how we behave.

“There are people out there who continue to act in a very deviant and horrendous way and think that they can get away with it.”

Dr Shotter Weetman also paid tribute to her daughter, saying she was a “beautiful soul” and the “kindest girl” who would help others.

She also labelled her daughter a “great mum” to her three children aged five to 19.

Ms Shotter’s children have laid tributes to their mother on a tree in the grounds of West Middlesex University Hospital.

Dr Shotter Weetman said: “We’ve kept as much of her alive as we possibly can in our heads, in our hearts.

“Talking about her with the children, there’s lots of memories of Nat.”

Iidow prowled Southall Park looking for a vulnerable woman to rape on the night of the attack in July 2021, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said.

His attack on the unconscious Ms Shotter caused her to die of a heart attack.

Iidow, 35, formerly of Hounslow, west London, denied the charges against him but did not give evidence.

After the guilty verdict he was remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 13.