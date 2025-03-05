Mother of two-year-old girl found in pond to appear in court charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 42-year-old woman is due in court charged with the murder of her two-year-old daughter, who died after being found in a pond.

Police were called on September 10 2023 after Annabel Mackey went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger was charged with her murder on Tuesday and has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger, has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday March 5 2025.

“We were called at 5.02pm on Sunday September 10 2023 to a report that two-year-old Annabel Mackey had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley.

“Annabel was found a short time later, unresponsive, at Kingsley Pond. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she died on the afternoon of Monday September 11.

“Detectives from the Major Crime Team carried out the investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond.”

In a statement released through police, Annabel’s father said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

“She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.”

He continued: “Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x.”