Mother faces court accused of causing death of her son by dangerous driving

A 39-year-old mother has appeared in court charged with causing the death of her nine-year-old son by dangerous driving.

Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, who died at the scene of the crash in East Woodyates, north Dorset, on March 25 2024, was described by his family as their “best buddy” and “little angel”.

Dorset Police were called to a report of the accident on the A354 Salisbury Road involving a cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van and a grey Citroen car.

Barbara Roe, of Andover Road, Ludgershall, Wiltshire, appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court where she did not enter a plea to the single charge.

The case was sent to Bournemouth Crown Court for a further hearing on March 6 and the defendant was released on conditional bail.

Following Zac’s death, his father Josh Roe said in a statement: “Words cannot describe the pain I’m feeling, my heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Grandfather Chris Roe added: “Zac, there are just no words to find. I just want to thank you for the wonderful and fun-filled memories we shared on your short journey of your life.

“You were taken too soon but memories will last us a lifetime. We will never stop loving you. Your smile and laughter still echoes around my and everyone’s heart. Sweet dreams, our little angel.”