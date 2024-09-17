Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A fugitive farmer’s wife who led a double life by running a secret cocaine ring in Wales has finally been caught after spending 16 months on the run from the police.

Lynne Leyson, 52, was arrested near her countryside farm in Capel Dewi, Carmarthenshire, where she and her husband had been secretly operating a drug smuggling network.

She was convicted in May 2023 for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property, but failed to show for her sentencing at Swansea Crown Court.

In her absence, she was jailed for nine years while her husband Stephen Leyson and his son Samson were jailed for a total of 17 years in July after the farm was raided by police.

The family were arrested in May 2023 following the discovery of 592g cocaine, with a street value of £47,760 to £60,200, and 1.4kg of cannabis, with a street value of around £15,615.

Stephen Leyson and his son Samson were jailed for 11 and six years respectively ( Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police )

Officers also discovered £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol, after a search warrant was issued for Pibwr Farm.

Police launched a search operation to discover her location, which included a wanted appeal and a Crimewatch appeal offering a reward of £1,000, while she was also added to their ‘Most Wanted’ section of British fugitives.

At the time of their arrests, neighbours expressed their shock with the culprits described as a “normal farming family”.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones, who was leading the search, said: “The arrest shows our determination to find those who think they can evade justice. I would like to thank officers for their commitment, dedication, support, and persistence in bringing this element of the investigation to a successful conclusion”.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided over the last 16 months – which has been greatly appreciated”.

“This will send a strong message that the activities of those individuals linked to Organised Crime Groups operating within the area of Dyfed Powys will not be tolerated, and that they will be brought to justice”.