Jurors view dramatic moment armed police arrest neo-Nazi teenager in gun sting

Jurors have viewed the dramatic moment armed police swarmed a car park to arrest a neo-Nazi teenager as he allegedly picked up a gun for a terrorist attack.

Alfie Coleman was detained outside a Morrisons supermarket after he exchanged £3,500 for a Marakov gun and ammunition, the Old Bailey has heard.

It was the culmination of a “highly sophisticated operation” in which Coleman was allegedly snared by an undercover officer from MI5.

Former Tesco worker Coleman had allegedly made an arrangement with the undercover officer for the supply of a Makarov pistol, five magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Coleman, then aged 19, was allegedly told they would be in a Land Rover Discovery parked in the Morrisons car park in Stratford, east London, on the morning of September 29 2023.

Jurors have been shown video footage of the defendant, dressed in a black tracksuit with the hood up as he went to collect the weaponry.

In the video, he is seen leaving cash in the front passenger seat footwell and collecting a holdall from the boot.

But before he has walked 30 yards, he is confronted by counter-terrorism police officers pointing stun guns.

In front of shocked shoppers, Coleman drops to his knees and lies flat on the ground before being handcuffed.

Coleman has accepted having a significant quantity of extreme right-wing material and pleaded guilty to possessing 10 documents which contain information likely to be useful to terrorists.

The defendant, now aged 21, of Great Notley in Essex, has also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess both a firearm and ammunition but has denied he was preparing for a terrorist attack.

The Old Bailey trial continues.