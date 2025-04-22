Paddleboarding company owner ‘not qualified’ to lead tour in which four died

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The owner of a paddleboarding company was “not remotely qualified” to lead a tour in which four people died on a river in south-west Wales.

Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, all died on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in October 2021 when their paddleboards went over a weir during “extremely hazardous conditions”.

The four victims had been part of a stand-up paddleboarding tour, organised by former police officer Nerys Bethan Lloyd.

Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, south Wales, pleaded guilty to four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act, when she appeared before Swansea Crown Court in March.

She was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, which organised the tour.

Mark Watson KC, speaking for the prosecution, told the court on Tuesday that Lloyd and Mr O’Dwyer, who helped act as an instructor, were “not remotely qualified” and that the stretch of river had a “real potential for danger”.

“Although they had undertaken a course earlier in the year, this was a basic, entry-level course, which was wholly unsuited to leading a tour on a river in spate with hazards such as a weir,” he said.

He said the group had set off shortly before 9am despite the recent heavy rain and weather warnings being in place.

Mr Watson KC said none of the victims was aware of the weir or how to navigate it.

Because of the heavy rain, around “two tonnes of water” were crossing a one-metre section of the weir every second.

“It was known to the defendant and Paul that there was a large weir in the town centre of Haverfordwest which spanned the width of the river, because they had paddled over it in August 2021,” Mr Watson said.

“The weir had a narrow fish ramp at its centre, which was only slightly wider than the width of a paddleboard.

“Save for that ramp, the entire face of the weir dropped sharply down to the river below.

“On the morning of October 30 2021, this was a drop of approximately 1.3m between the water levels above and below the weir.

Text messages between the defendant and Mr O’Dwyer show he had suggested an alternative route in Milford Haven but had been “rebuffed” by Lloyd.

Lloyd went ahead of the group and safely made it down the fish ramp.

When the participants followed her, they were swept over the weir, where some became trapped.

Mr O’Dwyer, who initially got out of the river safely, re-entered in an attempt to rescue the others, but was immediately dragged over the weir.

All four victims died from drowning.

Lloyd, wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, listened to statements from the families of the victims, often staring down at her hands.

Ms Wheatley’s husband Darren said he had waited “three long years” to tell Lloyd what he thinks of her, branding her a “coward” and a “charlatan”.

“The only person Nerys Lloyd cares about is Nerys Lloyd,” he said. “You have presented yourself as a stone-cold, heartless individual.

“You have continued to live your life as if nothing ever happened.”

He accused her of hiding behind a “carefully orchestrated smokescreen” of charity work.

Mr Wheatley said the first Christmas after his wife died Lloyd was posting pictures of herself smiling at a light display at Margam Park.

“You had a joyful look on your face without a care in the world, without any sign of remorse.”

Theresa Hall, the mother of Morgan Rogers, said her daughter’s life was taken for “nothing more than profit”.

“Since that day, my time has stopped, casting a veil over my life,” she said.

“Morgan was my only daughter, my precious girl.”

She added: “The manner in which Morgan died will haunt me for the rest of my life.

“It was a brutal way for my beautiful, innocent daughter to lose her life, and for that, I will never forgive you for what you have done.”

Mark Powell, Ms Powell’s husband, cried as he told the court he and his wife had moved to Wales in 2018 for a “more enjoyable life” and to raise their son.

“Little were we to know that three years later, the move would culminate in Andrea’s tragic death,” he said.

“On Friday October 29, (my son) and I hugged and said goodbye to Andrea as she was picked up from home to go on a paddleboarding trip to Haverfordwest.

“Sadly, that would be the last time I would see her as she was that day – happy, content, her beautiful heart beating and her body breathing without the aid of a machine.”

He added: “How can a serving police officer allow this to happen?

“Not only was Nerys Lloyd lackadaisical, she was also unqualified, deceitful, wholly incompetent and not fit to have my wife’s welfare and life in her hands.”

The hearing continues.