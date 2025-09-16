Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following the death of another teenager in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder after the other 15-year-old boy died following reports of a disturbance “involving a number of people” in the Moss Side area.

He is in custody for questioning.

The force said the victim was found with stab wounds on Monton Street just after 4.30pm on Monday.

Section 60 powers, allowing officers to stop and search people, are in place in the area until just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Police said enquiries are continuing and additional officers will be in the area over the next few days.

Chief Superintendent David Meeney from the City of Manchester district earlier said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic and upsetting incident, and our specially trained officers will be supporting them at this difficult time.”