A hockey coach who claimed his wife had stabbed herself to death has been found guilty of her murder.

Mohamed Samak, 43, denied murdering Joanne Samak, 49, claiming he woke up at around 3am on 1 July 2024 to see her stabbing herself at their home in Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich Spa.

Prosecutors said Samak, a former Egyptian international hockey player and coach who worked with the Wales under-18s team, killed his wife because he was suffering financial problems and had become interested in another woman.

Samak told the trial that his interior designer wife took her own life and was struggling with alcohol and mental health problems, although friends and family said they had no concerns about her drinking or her mental state and that she had things to look forward to.

Joanne, who was the main breadwinner while Samak struggled to find a permanent job, suffered six stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, ranging between 2.5cm and 10cm deep.

Medical experts told the jury considerable force was needed to penetrate her breastbone, making it highly unlikely she could have inflicted the injury on herself.

open image in gallery Joanne Samak, who was the main breadwinner while Samak struggled to find a permanent job, suffered six stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, ranging between 2.5cm and 10cm deep ( West Mercia Police/PA )

After a retrial at Worcester Crown Court, Samak was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday afternoon, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

A jury in the first trial, held earlier this year, failed to reach a verdict.

Jonathan Roe, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Mohamed Samak killed his wife and tried to claim she had taken her own life, repeatedly lying to police to avoid responsibility.

“This callous attempt to present his crime as a suicide has caused further anguish to Jo’s family.

“Thankfully, the jury saw through his lies and convicted him for this heinous crime against a defenceless woman who had her whole life to look forward to – and could never have imagined her own husband would cause her such serious harm.

“Jo’s family have shown great dignity and strength through this difficult process, and our thoughts are with them.”

Samak will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

The trial heard the couple met in 2011 when Joanne stayed at the hotel in Taba, Egypt, where Samak worked in entertainment and would make regular trips to see each other before they married in 2014 and settled together in Worcestershire.

The pair had suffered issues in their 10-year marriage and slept in separate bedrooms, with Samak claiming he missed the “romance” in their relationship and that the pair were leading almost separate lives.

open image in gallery After a retrial at Worcester Crown Court, Samak was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday afternoon ( PA Wire )

Samak had admitted he had rekindled contact with a woman from France who he had met in 2009 and the pair had met up in London and had kissed, although Samak had not told his wife.

Joanne had also confided in a friend that she did not love her husband and wished she could divorce him.

Describing the events of the night Joanne died, Samak told the jury he was woken up by a scream from his wife and went out onto the landing at their home to see her in the corner stabbing herself.

But when he called the emergency services at 4.10am, more than an hour after the incident, he told the call handler he had gone to the bathroom and decided to check on his wife, who slept in a separate bedroom, and found her slumped on the bed with a knife in her stomach.

He told the trial he had lied at first because he panicked and feared he would be blamed for her injuries.

Samak said he was in shock and crying on the floor after the incident and when he finally called 999, the call handler told him to start CPR but he admitted he did not, despite being trained in the procedure and having a first aid kit in his bedroom.

The court heard Joanne’s blood was also found on clothing Samak had hidden in the loft.

In a statement, Mrs Samak’s family described her as an “amazing mummy”.

They said: “Jo was a beautiful, thoughtful person. She was loyal, kind and caring to everyone that touched her life. She was deeply loved by us, her family and her many, many friends.

“Most importantly, she was an amazing mummy. Her loss has had a devastating impact on everyone who knew and loved her, and we will never come to terms with losing her in such a cruel and senseless way.

“Jo’s zest for life was infectious. She was generous, creative and full of fun, with a wonderful sense of style and a passion for interior design, fashion, art and nature.

“Jo had so much more life to live, and we will miss her and love her forever.”