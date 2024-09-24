Five men arrested on suspicion of murder after man disappeared a month ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man went missing a month ago.

Michael Wheeler, 37, has not been seen since he vanished on 24 August, missing several regular appointments and not contacting his “incredibly worried and desperate” family or friends.

His car was then found abandoned in his hometown of Yeovil, Somerset, last week.

Avon and Somerset Police said his disappearance is being treated as a murder inquiry, with searches having taken place at Ham Hill, Stoke-sub-Hamdon, and at addresses in Yeovil and Crewkerne.

Police said Mr Wheeler’s family are being supported by specially trained officers ( PA Archive/stock image )

The force said on Tuesday that five men, aged between their late teens and late thirties, were in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of Mr Wheeler.

A sixth man who was arrested last week remains on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorett Spierenburg, heading the investigation, said officers were keeping an “open mind”.

She said: “Arrests were made last week to enable us to question several individuals while under caution to understand if they knew anything that could help us locate Michael.

“We will always be evidence-led in our investigation and having obtained more information during the course of our inquiries, four of those individuals have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder over the past 48 hours.

“A fifth man, who was not arrested last week, has also been taken into custody.

“Detectives will be questioning all five men as part of our ongoing efforts to establish what has happened and whether any criminal offences have occurred.”

Ms Spierenburg added Mr Wheeler’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

She said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for Michael Wheeler’s family, who understandably are incredibly worried and desperate to know what has happened to him.”

Mr Wheeler is described as white and about 6ft tall.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 5224244891. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.