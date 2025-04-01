For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been shot dead by police after an incident at Milton Keynes railway station.

Armed officers were called to the scene on Tuesday following reports of a man carrying a firearm at the busy transport hub, Thames Valley Police said.

The officers rushed to the scene in Elder Gate and challenged the man before firing off multiple shots.

Police tried to resuscitate the man, performing CPR for around 50 minutes, before he was declared dead at the scene at 1.44pm.

A spokesman for the force added: “Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station, Elder Gate, Milton Keynes, at 12.55pm today (1/4).

“Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

“Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.”

He added: “There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.”

A shop worker told The Independent that a customer burst into his shop saying he witnessed the shooting.

He said: “It didn’t seem real. We didn’t hear anything at all, no gunshots.

“We saw the armed police swarm around and cordon everything off.

“Then a customer came in and said he saw a man get shot in the stomach. He didn’t say anything about the man having a weapon.

“It is shocking when it happens right under your nose.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...