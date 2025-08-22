Boy, 7, seriously injured in motorbike crash as police arrest two men

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A seven-year-old boy has been “seriously injured” in a motorbike crash in north Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Westminster Road in Middlesbrough on Thursday afternoon after reports of a collision. The boy was rushed to hospital in Newcastle where he remains in a “serious but stable condition”, police said.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were later arrested and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries. Police have now issued an appeal for more information, telling people with knowledge of the incident to “look to their conscience” and remember a “small child is currently in hospital”.

open image in gallery The boy is in a serious but stable condition in the Royal Victoria Infirmary (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Taylor, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would urge anyone with information on this incident to get in touch with us.

“There are people in the community who know who these riders are and where the bikes are being stored, and I would ask them to look to their conscience and remember that a small child is currently in hospital, seriously injured.

“We have officers patrolling the area, so please approach them if you have any concerns or any information to provide, or you can call Cleveland Police on 101.

“If you don’t feel that you can talk to us directly, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers at https://orlo.uk/gBi0f or by calling 0800 555 111.”