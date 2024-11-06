Middlesborough rioter who stopped drivers to check they were white jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A “disgraceful” rioter who stopped drivers to ask if they were “white or English” has been jailed.

Jake Wray, 23, admitted trying to set a car on fire, making racist chants and pushing a flaming wheelie bin into police lines as violent disorder broke out across Middlesborough on August 4.

Wray, wearing a distinctive red top and an England flag around his shoulders, stopped cars at a junction in the town centre and was caught on mobile phone footage asking drivers about the colour of their skin.

Disorder broke out in various locations in the UK in the wake of the Southport killings, including in Middlesborough ( PA Wire )

On the clip which was played in court, while he stood blocking traffic, Wray could be heard asking: “Are you white, are you English?”

The judge said the incident was so shocking it was played on the national TV news.

Further clips showed him setting fire to a wheelie bin which was pushed towards police lines and helicopter video captured him interfering with a red hatchback which minutes later burst into flames.

Wray told police that he was merely stopping cars to warn drivers, but he no longer stood by that account.

He was serving a 24-week suspended sentence for spitting at a police officer and carrying a knife at the time.

Wray, of Seaton Street, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 38 months after admitting violent disorder in the town.

Judge Richard Bennett, sentencing at Teesside Crown Court, told Wray: “(Your) behaviour was disgraceful and in no way reflects the values of the decent people of Middlesbrough.”

The judge said Wray’s offending was violent, “overtly racist” and included arson that day.

Judge Bennett said: “You were clearly enjoying the attention and power of being masked during a frightening event for those drivers.”

A clip was played in court of Wray, with his England flag over his mouth as a mask, approaching a police video operator and shouting: “You can stick you chicken tikka up your a***. Tee-Tee-Teessiders.”

Wray’s partner and her mother have also been jailed for violent disorder.

Harry Crowson, defending, said Wray initially denied the racial motive for stopping the cars “out of embarrassment and shame”.

Mr Crowson said the defendant had repeatedly watched the clips in court over several hearings, adding: “In the cold light of day, he doesn’t even believe the things that came out of his mouth that day.

“He is quite appalled by it.”