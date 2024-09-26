Body found in search for missing Michael Wheeler after four men charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for a man who disappeared in Somerset a month ago, as four men have been charged with murder.

Michael Wheeler, 37 from Yeovil, has not been seen or heard from since 24 August, with concerns for his welfare raised on 16 September.

Avon and Somerset Police made the discovery at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, on Wednesday afternoon. Four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

David Garland, 39, and Jack Rance, 28, both of no fixed abode, were charged along with Mark Roberts, 38, and Reuben Clare, 18, both of Yeovil. They were remanded in custody until a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Another man who was arrested last week has been re-arrested and remains in police custody. Officers arrested two more men on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender. One remains in police custody and the other has been released under investigation. Two people remain on police bail – a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Michael’s family have been updated and our thoughts are with them. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“Enquiries – led by the Major Crime Investigation Team – continue, and detectives would still like to hear from anyone with information.

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224244891, or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.”