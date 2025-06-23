Man charged with murder of woman found stabbed after house explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found stabbed following a gas explosion at her home.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found fatally injured at a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, just before 5am on Tuesday.

A man was arrested at the scene shortly after officers arrived and taken to hospital with slash injuries. He was later discharged and released into police custody before being charged.

Clifton George, 44, of Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, was charged on Sunday with the murder of Ms Rook, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who is in charge of policing for the Central East Basic Command Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Annabel as they navigate this devastating loss.

“We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect their privacy at this time, and we thank the Hackney community for their ongoing support.”

In a statement previously issued via the Metropolitan Police, Ms Rook’s family said they were “struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy”.

“We have lost our beautiful daughter, sister, friend and mother. Annabel was a truly wonderful woman,” the tribute read.

“She touched the hearts of so many.

“She gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged whether it was in refugee camps in Africa or setting up MamaSuze in London, to enhance the lives of survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence.

“We would really appreciate it if our privacy could be respected.”

Police were called at 4.57am on Tuesday to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside the property.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out that morning, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Two children, aged seven and nine, were also taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.