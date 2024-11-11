Timeline of events after Daniel Khalife’s prison escape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

CCTV footage has revealed the journey Daniel Khalife took around west London after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry.

The former soldier bought clothes from Marks & Spencer and a coffee from McDonald’s, and stole a hat.

Here is a timeline of events leading to his recapture last year.

– September 6

Shortly after 7am, Khalife is escorted from his cell to the kitchen area of the prison where he worked.

The lorry, driven by Balazs Werner, leaves the prison through a gate leading on to Heathfield Road at 7.32am.

Khalife uses a makeshift sling made of prison kitchen trousers between the chassis rails.

Soon after, a woman driving behind the lorry spots a man emerge from under the vehicle after it stops at traffic lights in Trinity Road.

He then walks “slowly and casually towards the nearest pavement”, Skye Vokings said.

During a routine headcount, staff are unable to account for him and realise he is missing. Police are notified at 8.18am.

CCTV footage seen by jurors showed Khalife that afternoon in Whittaker Avenue, Richmond, wearing an olive green shirt and shorts.

He enters a Mountain Warehouse shop, picks up a blue cap and puts it into his bag before walking out, CCTV shows.

Khalife later walks along next to the river and on a towpath towards Richmond Bridge.

– September 7

At 8am, Khalife walks into a Marks & Spencer store in Kew and buys clothes using cash.

Shortly after 10am, he walks into a shopping centre in Hammersmith and goes into a Sainsbury’s wearing a face mask.

At around 11.20am, Khalife buys a mobile phone for £89 from a shop in King Street, Hammersmith.

– September 8

The former soldier visits a newsagents in Chiswick and buys a newspaper soon after 8am.

– September 9

In the morning, he walks into a McDonald’s and buys an espresso.

He also goes to the toilet where he changes his clothes.

Khalife is arrested just before 11am on a canal towpath in west London with a number of items including a mountain bike, a Waitrose bag with a phone, receipts, a diary and about £200 in notes, the jury was told.

A plainclothes detective sergeant said he “jumped out” of his car and “ran down an alleyway to the canal”.

Asked about Khalife’s demeanour, the officer said: “He was friendly towards me. Quite jovial.

“He was pleasant. He congratulated me on catching him.”

Khalife was then taken into custody.

He denies charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act and is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

The trial continues.