Metropolitan Police officer jailed for more than four years for rape

A Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for more than four years for rape.

Pc Samuel McGregor, 33, was found guilty of raping a woman at an address in London on May 11 2021 after a trial at Inner London Crown Court earlier this year, Scotland Yard said.

He was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment at the same court on Tuesday, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

McGregor “deliberately targeted the victim when she was in a vulnerable situation”, and she woke up to being raped by him, the CPS said.

During a police interview, he denied having sex with the victim at all, but later changed his story to claim it was consensual after he learned of forensic evidence, the CPS said.

Cassandra Bligh, from the CPS, said: “It is shocking to know that someone we trusted to enforce the law has broken it and committed one of the most heinous crimes on a woman.”

McGregor, previously attached to the central north command unit, had denied the charge.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said after January’s verdict that he was “sickened” by McGregor’s “abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victim”.

He said there is “no place” for people like McGregor in the force, vowing to “root out such vile individuals”.

McGregor was reported to police on June 2 2021 and arrested the day after.

He was suspended from duty on March 3 2022 after admitting to lying during the police interview.