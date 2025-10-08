For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have called for more information on a convicted sex offender who has been jailed for 22 years, suggesting he may have more victims.

Vruj Patel, 26, previously pleaded guilty to a string of sexual offences, including the rape of a child under the age of 13, the assault of a child under 13 by penetration and four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity in relation to one victim.

He was arrested on 1 February this year and sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Alongside his 22-year sentence, he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

The Metropolitan Police has now urged other potential victims to come forward following the sentencing.

Greater Manchester Police contacted the Met in February after discovering videos of child sex offending on a device sent for repair.

open image in gallery Patel was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday ( PA Archive )

The phone belonged to Patel’s brother, Kishan, and the footage showed offences being committed against a young girl known to them. Kishan Patel, 31, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the possession of indecent images of children. He will serve a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

The younger Patel brother was identified in the video, and further incriminating footage was subsequently discovered, including videos showing the offender raping a woman after a university night out.

Each incident of contact offending is believed to have taken place in 2018, but the voyeurism precedes this, and police believe Patel’s offending may have continued until more recently.

Detective Sergeant Rob Blant, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “Patel is a cowardly, opportunistic offender who has preyed on vulnerable victims for his own sexual gratification. The threat he poses to women and children has been reflected in his sentence and his future management under the terms of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and sex offender notification requirements for the remainder of his life.

“This is a fantastic example of a thorough and detailed investigation by Met detectives working to support victims of the most serious offending and safeguard the wider public from a dangerous offender.

“There are teams of dedicated, professional officers working across London who will leave no stone unturned to identify those who seek to commit offences against vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice.”

Survivors have been encouraged to contact police online or to call 101 quoting Op Castline, where officers will arrange contact.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).