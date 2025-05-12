Russian honeytrap spy ‘controlled and coerced by fellow agent boyfriend’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Russian honeytrap spy became “besotted” with a fellow agent and would never have been involved in the plot were it not for him, a court has heard.

Bulgarian beautician Vanya Gaberova, 30, was part of a spy ring which targeted people and places of interest to the Russian state over three years.

Giving her mitigation before she is sentenced alongside five other Bulgarians, her barrister said she “slipped into criminality” under the influence of her spy lover Biser Dzhambazov, 43.

The court previously heard how she swapped her relationship with painter and decorator Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, for a life of luxury with “ugly” but “charming” Dzhambazov.

The couple stayed in a five-star hotel in Valencia, Spain, dined at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and went clubbing during surveillance operations.

When police burst into her home to arrest Dzhambazov for spying he lay naked in her bed.

Gaberova smiled and waved at family members in the public gallery after taking her seat beside Dzhambazov in the dock at the Old Bailey.

Defence barrister Anthony Metzer KC said: “Were it not for her connection with Mr Dzhambazov, not only she but at least one other would not be here.”

“She played no management or operational role,” he continued, “she was brought in by Mr Dzhambazov.

“She became besotted with Mr Dzhambazov… she was losing her sense of perspective.

“She slipped into criminality. (The relationship) clouded and distorted her judgment.”

Her barrister said there was no evidence she had direct contact with alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek or any Russian operatives.

Mr Metzer continued: “We say she was controlled, coerced into this conspiracy by Mr Dzhambazov.

“She fell in love with him and continued on her evidence to have feelings for him, not only on the date of her arrest but continued to have feelings for him even as she gave evidence, even though she was shocked, appalled and manipulated by him.”

He told the court that beautician Gaberova was naive and under the control of her lover who had duped her with false claims he had cancer and worked for Interpol.

Mr Metzer said Gaberova had been “bullied” and “assaulted” while in prison.

“She’s been called all sorts of names,” he told the court.

“She has been subjected to assaults of various descriptions, once an incident on the way to court. She had assaults perpetrated on her that have added to her stress and anxiety.”

The court heard she had been diagnosed with depression, panic disorder, claustrophobia and anxiety.

Appealing for leniency for Gaberova, Mr Metzer suggested an appropriate sentence for her role would be five years in jail.

He concluded: “Overall this has been a tragic case as far as Ms Gaberova was concerned. She came to this country, she had performed admirably and well.

“She will no doubt be deported and return to her country a hugely diminished person with an otherwise bright future completely lost.”

Gaberova was jailed for six years, eight months and three weeks.

Sentencing her, Mr Justice Hilliard told her she knew what she was doing was for Russia and had found it “exciting and glamorous”.