A rapper who escaped from custody twice has apparently posted a video online taunting the police about the incidents.

Daniel Boakye, 21, who performs under the name dsavv, fled Lewisham Hospital in south-east London on Sunday afternoon.

He had been taken there to receive medical treatment.

It came after he escaped from prison guards at West Middlesex University Hospital on 10 February. He was recaptured by Met Police officers the next day.

Boakye has been serving a sentence of six years and five months, imposed in 2023.

He was part of a robbery gang that held victims at knifepoint to get their phone passcodes in order to steal a total of £115,000 of cryptocurrency, as well as using bank details to pay for taxis and top-up cards.

A video posted on Instagram shows a rapper performing in front of a screen featuring the original Sun story about Boakye’s first escape.

The song includes the lyrics “I just broke out of jail like Modie”, referring to a character from the TV series Top Boy, and brags about being “fresh home”, champagne and cannabis.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham hospital at around 3.05pm on Sunday, February 15.

“Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled. Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye before he left the building.

“He is 21-years-old, black, of medium height and slim build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket when he absconded.

“Anyone who has any information about Boakye’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting CAD4005/15FEB. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

“We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s directorate of professional standards is aware.”