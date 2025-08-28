For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Metropolitan Police staffer is accused of taking and sharing photos of human remains in the wake of a fatal crash.

Luke Pearce, 26, appeared in Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

The Sandhurst, Berkshire man is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office.

The charges were laid following a collision in Perivale, Ealing, on 16 July 2024.

According to court listings, it is alleged that Pearce was seen taking photos on his mobile phone of the interior of a BMW which contained “bodily matter”, including brains, belonging to three victims inside.

He then allegedly airdropped the images to another member staff working at the Met.

open image in gallery The alleged incidents took place after a crash in Perivale, Ealing, in July 2024 ( PA Archive )

Prosecutor Dickon Reid told Southwark Crown Court that Pearce was accused of “taking photos of human remains after a road traffic accident and thereafter distributing them”.

Kerrie Ann Rowan, defending Pearce, said there was no issue with the conduct that was alleged by prosecutors.

However, she said, there was dispute about whether the defendant could be considered “a public police officer” and if he had access to the Police National Computer (PNC).

The defendant, who now works as a qualified mechanic, was employed with the Met as a staff member in a car pound from July 2020 to October 2024, according to his own social media.

Pearce appeared in court wearing a white shirt and a dark jumper.

He spoke to confirm his identity but did not enter any pleas during a hearing on Thursday.

Judge Tony Baumgartner granted the defendant unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at the same court on 17 October.