Police appeal after woman ‘forced into tow truck’ in London

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman in east London.

A 42-year-old man was detained on 1 October on suspicion of kidnapping after officers were called to reports of a woman, aged between 28 and 32, being forced into a white van in Canary Wharf just before midnight on 30 September.

The woman, who has not been identified, was reportedly forced into the Ford Transit on Millharbour Road, at the junction of Lighterman's Road, in Canary Wharf by two males.

It is unclear if the male arrested this month was one of the two men responsible for the alleged kidnapping. The individual has since been bailed while enquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police is urging anyone with information as to the incident or the woman’s whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and are concerned for the welfare of the young woman involved, who we believe is aged between 28 and 32 and been unable to identify.

“Were you in or near Millharbour Road, E17 around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious, or do you have any CCTV or mobile phone footage that will assist us with our enquiries?

“If so, please come forward by calling 101 and referencing 01/8032774/25.”