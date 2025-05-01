Two Met Police horses attacked by out of control dog while out on patrol

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two Metropolitan Police officers came under attack from an unlikely suspect during a routine walk in Shepherd's Bush in west London.

Police horses Yvonne and Snaffles were being ridden by Sergeant Leon Astley and PC Grace Miller-McCormack when they were confronted by a dog on Monday, 28 April at 11.30am.

The dog chased both horses and repeatedly attempted to bite their legs while the owner struggled to control its pet, with members of the public ultimately helping to detain the dog.

Police horses Yvonne and Snaffles were left with minor injuries ( Met Police )

Both Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering from minor injuries at their stables, while neither officer was harmed, the force said.

No arrests have been made at this time, with a dog seized and later returned to its owner.

For having a dog seriously out of control, an owner can receive an unlimited fine or could receive a prison sentence of up to six months. This can increase up to five years if the dog injures a person.

Sergeant Astley, from the Met Police’s Mounted Branch, said: “What should have been a routine patrol turned out to be unexpectedly eventful, where our hardworking police horses were sadly injured in the course of their duty. Fortunately Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well and being looked after in their stables.

“We know horses are not a common sight in the capital but we urge all owners to keep their dogs under control to prevent this happening again.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward by calling 101 quoting CAD2691/28APR25.”