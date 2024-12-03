Senior Met Police officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault
One woman claimed the offences took place when the officer was off duty
A senior Met officer has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault on a woman while he was off duty.
Superintendent Jamie Gordon, attached to the South East Command Unit covering the boroughs of Bexley, Greenwich and Lewisham, was charged on Monday, 4 November, Scotland Yard said.
He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 December.
The alleged offences were reported by one woman who said they had taken place on 8 December and 19 December 2023, when the officer was off duty.
He was arrested on 19 January and suspended from duty.
This is a breaking news story... More follows...