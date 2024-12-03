Senior Met Police officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A senior Met officer has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault on a woman while he was off duty.

Superintendent Jamie Gordon, attached to the South East Command Unit covering the boroughs of Bexley, Greenwich and Lewisham, was charged on Monday, 4 November, Scotland Yard said.

He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 December.

The alleged offences were reported by one woman who said they had taken place on 8 December and 19 December 2023, when the officer was off duty.

He was arrested on 19 January and suspended from duty.

