A man has been arrested after being suspected of carrying multiple knives outside the gates to Parliament.

Armed officers could be seen surrounding the 34-year-old suspect and placing him in handcuffs at 2pm on Tuesday.

The suspect appeared was wearing a camouflage baseball cap and fatigues, while a union jack flag discarded at the scene.

( Nicholas Lester/PA Wire )

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 2.01pm on Tuesday, November 12 to reports of a man in possession of knives outside Parliament.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He will be taken to a police station. No injuries have been reported.”

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates.

“Parliamentary Security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation. For further information please contact the Metropolitan Police.”