Social media companies could have helped to prevent riots, police chief says

Social media companies could have worked with authorities to prevent misinformation as rioting broke out in the wake of Axel Rudakubana’s horrific attack, the Merseyside Police chief has said.

Violent disorder was seen across the country after the 18-year-old killed three girls and attempted to kill 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29 last year.

In the hours after the attack incorrect details about the attacker, claiming he was an asylum seeker, circulated online.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said she did not think police could have given any more details about the case at the time.

She said: “My overriding primary concern was getting justice for those little girls and for those that have been injured and traumatised by the events, and I certainly didn’t want Merseyside Police to say anything that would impact on that criminal justice process.

“But, I also do recognise the disorder that was taking place initially on the streets of Southport, but also which then spread across the country, and that need to try and dispel some of that disinformation and that misinformation, which is why, on Monday July 29 when there were rumours circulating, there was a name released and circulating on social media, we went out straight away and said that was incorrect.”

She said the force also confirmed the suspect was from Cardiff because they wanted to dispel some of the rumours.

Calling for more responsibility to be placed on social media companies to monitor disinformation online, she said: “They knew what impact it was having on the streets of Great Britain.

“They could have supported and worked with us to take those messages down. I absolutely think there needs to be more work on that in the future.”

Ms Kennedy said police followed all of the recommendations of academic studies which have looked at dealing with misinformation online.

She added: “I do think there needs to be learning nationally.

“I know the National Police Chiefs’ Council are working with the Government around how do you actually combat that challenge of disinformation and misinformation and the speed in which it takes off.

“At the moment that there’s no one thing that’s going to combat that and all the advice that’s out there at the moment, we did all that.”

She also welcomed a review of contempt of court laws.

She said: “There’s a narrative out there around the impact of trust between policing, between criminal justice partners, with the communities.

“The Law Commission has commissioned a review of contempt of court legislation and I think that’s right.

“I think this case demonstrates why that review is required.”