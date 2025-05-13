‘Beast of Birkenhead’ moniker came after murder that shocked community

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Peter Sullivan was dubbed the “Beast of Birkenhead” after the murder of Diane Sindall sent shockwaves through a community.

Mr Sullivan, who spent 38 years in prison, was jailed in 1987 for killing the 21-year-old.

Miss Sindall, a florist who was working part-time as a barmaid while she saved up for her wedding, was raped and brutally murdered as she walked along Borough Road in Birkenhead, Wirral, in the early hours of August 2 1986.

Mr Sullivan was convicted of her murder the following year and bite marks found on her body, used as part of the case against him, led to him being called the “Beast of Birkenhead”, the “Wolfman” and the “Mersey Ripper”.

Speaking outside court after his conviction was quashed, Mr Sullivan’s sister Kim Smith said: “Peter was called so many different names and that all needs to be squashed now because Peter was never anything of what he was being called in the first place.”

The murder became a “catalyst for action” for women, who set up Wirral Rape Crisis Counselling Service in its aftermath, which still operates today as Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (RASA) Merseyside.

According to the service, it was after Miss Sindall’s death that it was decided “enough was enough”.

The charity said: “With local women angry at the nature of Diane’s death and how easily it could have been prevented, a change in attitude and the very first ‘Reclaim the Night’ march in Liverpool presented the perfect opportunity to strike.

Police said Miss Sindall suffered extensive injuries in the attack, with her cause of death established as a cerebral haemorrhage following multiple blows.

The high-profile crime was featured on Crimewatch in the weeks after her murder.

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police found itself again appealing for help to find the man who killed her.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said: “Diane’s murder sent shockwaves through Birkenhead when it happened and I would appeal to anyone who lived in the area at the time, and has any information which could help us with our inquiries, to come forward.”