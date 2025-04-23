Men accused of woman’s manslaughter after golf course collision appear in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men accused of manslaughter following the death of a woman who was killed at a golf club by a van that was being followed by police have appeared in court.

Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, was struck by a grey Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club in Blake Street, Shenstone, near Sutton Coldfield, on April 11, and died four days later.

John McDonald, 51, who is charged with manslaughter, assault by beating and failing to stop a vehicle when directed by a constable, and Johnny McDonald, 22, and Brett Delaney, 34, both charged with manslaughter, appeared together at Wolverhampton Crown Court via prison videolink from HMP Dovegate on Wednesday.

All three sat next to each other behind a table with their arms crossed for the preliminary hearing in front of Judge Michael Chambers KC.

John McDonald, of Bloxwich, and Johnny McDonald, of Dudley, both wore T-shirts and shorts to the 10-minute hearing, while Delaney, of Darlaston in Walsall, wore a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms with an orange vest.

The defendants spoke only to confirm their names and were told by Judge Chambers that the next hearing they face will be at Stafford Crown Court where they can enter their pleas to the charges they face.

The judge told them: “Your case is being adjourned, the next hearing will be on the 23rd of May when there will be a plea and trial preparation hearing.

“You will be asked if you plead guilty or not guilty to these charges. You have an absolute right to trial.

“In the meantime, you must remain in custody.”

A provisional date for trial, which is expected to last two weeks, was set for September 22.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision, and the involvement of West Midlands Police officers.

The watchdog said two patrol cars had started following a van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit Ms Cherry.

Paying tribute to her on Sunday, her husband said she leaves “an unfillable void” in the lives of her family and friends.

Her husband, who was not named, said in a statement: “While enjoying what should have been the safest of one of Suzanne’s many activities, I watched in helpless horror as the life of my beautiful wife and our future together was snatched away in an instant.

“Suzanne had an amazing and infectious zest for life which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible.

“Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfillable void in the lives of her mother Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle.

“Sue was loved, and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends. We ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”