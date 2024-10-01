Couple steals £200k from slaves they put to work at McDonald’s restaurant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A couple were caught running a trafficking scheme that managed six slaves working at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Ernest Drevenak, 46, and Veronika Bubencikova, 46, began exploiting the men, who were either homeless, unemployed or suffered with addiction issues in the Czech Republic in 2015.

They were promised work, accommodation and a better life in the UK before being transported to live with the couple in Cambridgeshire.

The trafficked men, who couldn’t speak English, were helped by Drevenak and Bubencikova to get jobs at McDonald’s with modern slavery gang members, filling out forms on their behalf and even acting as translators in interviews.

All of their wages were paid into either bank accounts belonging to the couple or those they had control over.

The six victims worked at The McDonald’s branch in Caxton Gibbet ( Google )

The victims were paid between £40-120 in cash by the couple every two weeks, despite regularly working 12-16 hour shifts.

The remaining balance was kept by Drevenak and Bubencikova.

The victims were forced to work at the McDonald’s branch in Caxton, Cambridgeshire while staying in overcrowded properties, including the couple’s home in Upper Cambourne.

When the victims were not working they were forced to perform tasks such as cleaning, decorating and gardening for the couple.

It is estimated the couple stole at least £200,000 from the men over a four-year period.

But the couple’s illegal scheme came to an end after police received information that workers at the restaurant were being exploited in October 2019.

Specialist officers from the modern slavery team spoke to the victims at the restaurant, with four of the men choosing to leave with the police before two others agreed to follow them to safety.

An investigation into the exploitation took place, with the couple being arrested and their home searched.

Drevenak and Bubencikova denied six counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, five counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and fraud by false representation.

Ernest Drevenak denied six counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude ( Cambridgeshire Police )

In October last year they were found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

On Thursday, 7 December, at the same court Drevenak, of Howard Avenue, Bedford, was jailed for 12-and-a-half years and Bubencikova, of Upper Cambourne, for ten-and-a-half years.

DC Nick Webber said: “This case goes to show that sadly slavery can happen anywhere.

“Drevenak and Bubencikova preyed on vulnerable people in the Czech Republic who were down on their luck. The idea of work and accommodation in the UK was the dream they were sold - something they didn’t feel they could turn down.

Veronika Bubencikova was jailed for her role in the exploitation gang ( Cambridgeshire Police )

“Drevenak and Bubencikova pretended to befriend the victims and acted as though they were doing them a favour, while all the time stealing thousands of pounds from them. Their crimes will have a significant and long-lasting impact on the victims.

“We have been working closely with McDonald’s during this investigation. When they recognised the loophole that allowed these offences to take place, they put measures in place to prevent it happening again, and have provided significant support when relocating the victims.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the Independent: “The victims in these cases were cruelly exploited by the criminal perpetrators of these shocking offences.

“McDonald’s commends the bravery the victims showed during the legal proceedings in bringing the criminals to justice.

“Together with our franchisees, we have taken action to strengthen the ability of our people and systems to detect and deter potential risks.

“In addition, this year, we have begun a partnership with Unseen, a leading expert organisation that specialises in addressing modern slavery issues and helping businesses in mitigating any risks of modern slavery in their operations and supply chains.

“We care deeply about the welfare of every single one of the 168,000 people working at McDonald’s and franchisee-owned restaurants across the UK and Ireland. With our franchisees, we will play our part alongside government, NGOs and wider society to help combat the evils of modern slavery.”

Slavery on the High Street will be broadcast on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday.

Cambridgeshire Police website provides more information on modern slavery and signs to look out for.

Visit the Victim and Witness Hub website for more information on the support available.