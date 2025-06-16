Sheriff notes Hogg’s ‘compliance’ with order in domestic abuse case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A sheriff has noted former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg’s “complete compliance” with a community payback order, as he said no further review would take place.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of his ex-partner, Gillian Hogg, over the course of five years when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court in November last year.

He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking her movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

Sheriff Peter Paterson sentenced Hogg to a community payback order with one year of supervision as an alternative to jail when he sentenced him in January.

Mr Hogg was banned from approaching or contacting Mrs Hogg for five years.

During a review of the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, the rugby player was not present himself and was represented by his lawyer Mat Patrick.

Mr Patrick said: “This is the second review of this order.

“My submission is that the order should be allowed to continue.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the only point on which he was unclear was whether Mr Hogg – who plays for the French team Montpellier – “was back in the UK”, to which Mr Patrick replied that he was not.

Discussing the order, Sheriff Paterson noted “that there has been compete compliance with it”.

He said: “My intention is that there would be no further review.”

Mr Patrick was told that his client would have no further review of the community payback order.

Hogg’s parents John and Margaret attended the court hearing.

The rugby player was banned from approaching or contacting Mrs Hogg for five years in December when he appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after he admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting her in June, when one night she received 28 texts from him.

He was also fined £600, with an additional £40 victim surcharge.

In relation to the domestic abuse charge, Selkirk Sheriff Court previously heard Hogg berated Mrs Hogg for “not being fun” after going on drinking binges with his colleagues, and once sent more than 200 text messages to her in the space of a few hours.

Hogg retired from professional rugby in July 2023 but last summer it was announced he was returning after signing for Montpellier on a two-year contract.

The former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs player was made an MBE for services to the sport in last year’s New Year Honours list.

However, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called for Hogg to be stripped of his MBE in the wake of the court case.