A former chief executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital is accused of exposing himself to a woman in a London park and then sexually assaulting the police officer who arrested him, a court was told.

Dr Martin Kuper, 57, is accused of flashing himself in front of the woman as she sunbathed in Battersea Park in April last year, only a few months before he left his role at the NHS trust.

Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard Oxford-educated Dr Kuper is then accused of groping a female police officer once he had been detained.

“The incident took place in Battersea Park on April 28 2025,” said prosecutor Barbara Valentini.

“The defendant approached the victim while she was sunbathing, straddled her and exposed his penis.

“He ran off into the bushes after being told off by the victim.”

open image in gallery Dr Martin Kuper leaves Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. ( Tristan Kirk/PA Wire )

Ms Valentini said that after his arrest Dr Kuper is accused of “grabbing” a female PC in her crotch area.

Dr Kuper appeared in the dock on Wednesday to plead not guilty to charges of exposure and sexual assault.

He was appointed as chief executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September 2021 and held the role for almost four years until his departure in July last year.

Prior to that role, Dr Kuper was chief medical director at Northwick Park Hospital in north-west London and he previously held a senior post at Whittington Hospital in north London.

He spoke during the court hearing to confirm his name, age and home address in Chelsea, before repeating “not guilty” twice when the charges were read to him.

He then elected to stand trial in front of a judge and jury at the Crown Court.

Magistrate Sandra Burling freed Kuper on bail, with a condition that he does not go to Battersea Park in south-west London.

He is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on March 10, when a date will be set for his trial.