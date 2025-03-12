Family pay tribute to ‘matriarch’ after 13-year-old girl charged with her murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of a mother-of-three who was found dead in a house in Northamptonshire have described her as “the matriarch of the family”.

The 43-year-old woman, believed to be Marta Bednarczyk, is thought to have died as a result of sharp force injury after police were called to an address on Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning charged with murder and arson.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of her age, has been remanded into secure youth accommodation and ordered her to appear before a judge at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police, her family said: “Marta was the matriarch of our family.

“She was a very caring woman, a loving mother, and a supportive friend who could never do enough for those she loved. She moved from Poland to the UK in 2010 – first to London and then to Wellingborough in 2012, where she worked in a warehouse in order to bring money home for her family.

“She was engaged to her long-term partner Eugene and had a small but tight network of friends and family. She was so loved by all of us and the tragic circumstances in which she died will haunt us forever. We don’t think we will ever come to terms with it.

“We are heartbroken at the thought of never seeing our lovely Marta again. She will be missed beyond words, and she will never be forgotten.

“Finally, we’d like to thank the police for the support they have provided us with since Sunday. They have been very kind and for that, we are really grateful.”

