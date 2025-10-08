Man arrested and streets evacuated after suspicious items reported in Margate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A person has been arrested and residents have been evacuated from four roads in Margate after police received a report of a property containing suspicious items.

The explosive device military unit has been deployed after Kent Police received a call at around 4pm on Wednesday, raising concerns about items contained in a flat on Rosedale Road.

Kent Police said that one person has been arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incidents.

Homes have also been evacuated on Glencoe Road, Wharfedale Road and Malham Drive, and Thanet District Council is currently managing residents’ welfare at Hartsdown Leisure Centre.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the ministry of defence and a cordon have been put in place at the scene, and Kent Fire and Rescue is also in attendance.

Footage on social media showed the roads taped off, with several police officers at the scene. Many residents appear to be grouped together and waiting behind the tape.

Police issued a statement at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Thanet councillor Jack Packman has told affected residents to seek help. "If you have family or friends you can stay with for the short term, you are advised to do so.

"However, if this is not possible, Thanet District Council has set up an evacuation point at Hartsdown Leisure Centre, where support and assistance are available."

Mr Packman said police were still investigating the incident and there was no cause for concern at this stage.