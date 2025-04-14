Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police probe after ‘life-like’ mannequin hung from bridge with hands tied and bag over its head

Chilling scene caused ‘significant distress’ to witnesses and saw 14 emergency service personnel rush ‘needlessly’ to the scene, police say

Andy Gregory
Monday 14 April 2025 10:25 EDT
The mannequin was found on a rail bridge in Hythe
The mannequin was found on a rail bridge in Hythe (Google Maps)

Police have launched an investigation after officers were called to reports of a body hanging from a bridge – only to discover it was a mannequin.

Someone had tied the hands of the “life-like” object and put a bag over its head, Hampshire Police said.

The scene at a rail bridge in Hythe, near Southampton, caused significant distress to members of the public who witnessed it, and resulted in 14 emergency services personnel being “needlessly” called out in response, the force said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with information about who may have staged the incident to come forward.

Police were called to the bridge near Hythe fire station shortly before 10:30pm on Friday, the force said.

Hampshire Police said in a statement: “When officers attended, it became clear that this was in fact a mannequin hanging from the bridge which someone had tied the hands of and put a bag over its head.

“This caused a lot of distress to members of the public who saw this, due to how life-like the mannequin was.

“It also meant that 14 emergency services personnel were needlessly called to the scene from the police, ambulance and fire services. Incidents such as this could prevent the services helping members of the public who really need it.

“We urge anyone with information about who may have staged this to come forward.”

One woman who said their son had called the police because others who witnessed the scene were “too shocked” to do so wrote on social media: “Completely sick and such a waste of already stretched resources. I hope they catch the culprits.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in