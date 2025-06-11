Three teenagers charged with murder of boy, 14, killed in Manchester stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a “caring” 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Ibrahima Seck died in hospital on Sunday after police were called to reports of a serious assault in Nevin Road, New Moston, at about 5pm.

Two boys aged 14 and another 16-year-old boy will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with his murder and the possession of a bladed article, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

open image in gallery He was stabbed on Nevin Road in New Moston and died in hospital ( Google Maps )

In a tribute to Ibrahima, his family said: “Ibrahima was a well-liked young boy. He was funny, caring, and hardworking. He was our best friend, and he looked after me. He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh. He was a good boy.”

Detective chief inspector Tony Platten said: “The last 48 hours have seen an extensive amount of police work which has seen multiple officers working to help get the answers Ibrahima’s family deserve.

“Now that we have secured three charges, a new level of proceedings is active, and we will continue to work on our investigation as this progresses.

“Ibrahima’s family remain at the forefront of our minds and we will be remaining in close contact with them throughout the process.”

Detectives are still appealing for doorbell or dashcam footage, or eyewitness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time, quoting log 2250 of 08/06/2025.

Anyone with information should call 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.