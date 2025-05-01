Manchester sex attacker given increased prison sentence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who sexually assaulted multiple young women in an underpass in Manchester has had his prison sentence increased after judges found his punishment to be too lenient.

Robert Emmerson, 40, exposed himself to and attacked the women, the youngest of whom were aged 13 and 16, between November 2023 and April 2024.

He denied attacking the women, who were mostly students, near the Mancunian Way but was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in January after being convicted by a jury in October last year.

The sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal in London by the Solicitor General, whose barrister described it as “unduly lenient”.

After a hearing on Thursday, three senior judges increased Emmerson’s sentence to seven years with a further three on licence.

Gemma White, for the Solicitor General, said: “They were all young ladies in a remote location.

“They had headphones on so would not have been aware of their surroundings.”

Some of the women, the oldest of whom was 24, reported seeing Emmerson expose himself before chasing them and pinning them to the floor and groping them.

One victim said he stood over her with his hands behind his head “like a bear”, Ms White said, while others said he was grinning during the attacks.

Emmerson also exposed himself to the two girls, of 13 and 16, in his home neighbourhood of Wythenshawe.

In calling for a higher sentence, Ms White said: “It is highly likely that this offender poses a high risk of both emotional and sexual harm to children, especially females.”

Greater Manchester Police were able to identify Emmerson through DNA testing, CCTV footage and a media appeal, officers said.

Joshua Bowker, for Emmerson, said on Thursday: “Having considered all of the factors, including the aggravating features and the mitigating features, the passage of time since those sets of offences and this offender’s difficult upbringing, if I can put it that way, allowed the sentencing judge to assess the overall features and settle on what is in my submission an appropriate sentence.”

The court also heard how Emmerson has previous convictions for stalking and exposure from 2015.

Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mrs Justice Stacey and Judge Usha Karu, said rehabilitation for Emmerson is “limited” because of his “persistent, determined and almost delusional denial” of his crimes.

The judge also referenced victim impact statements from the women, who described feeling “increased fear, panic, caution in going out in public places and a lack of trust in the world around them”.

Lord Justice Edis said: “That serious consequence of offending may resolve in some cases, but in many cases, if not all, will leave a lifelong legacy of fear and harm in places where they ought to feel safe.”

He also described Emmerson’s behaviour as “obsessive”, adding: “It is in some cases a mark of an offender who poses an escalating risk of sexual offending.

“That has proved to be the case in the case of this offender.

“He has progressed on a very substantial number of occasions to serious contact offending.”

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said: “I was sickened and angered to read of the offender’s numerous sexual assaults against women and young girls.

“His increased sentence clearly shows that sex offenders will be brought to justice and face the penalty they deserve.

“This Government is committed to halving violence against women and girls in a decade as part of the Plan for Change and this increased sentence will keep predators like Emmerson off our streets.

“My thoughts today are with the young women attacked by Emmerson.”