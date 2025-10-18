For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 19-year-old bar worker has died at an apartment in Manchester, as police said three people arrested in connection to drug supply were released on bail.

The woman, who worked at Gorilla bar, was found after police officers attended a welfare call at a flat on Grosvenor street.

Gorilla bar posted a statement on social media saying that one of their team members tragically passed away at the apartment in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Greater Manchester Police said that three arrests were made in connection to drug supply but added that those arrested have since been bailed.

In a statement on Facebook, Gorilla bar said: “We do not have any detailed information as to what occurred at this time, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further particularly whilst there is an ongoing police investigation.

“Naturally, we have reached out to Greater Manchester Police and informed them that we will assist in any way we can in terms of uncovering what has happened.

open image in gallery Gorilla bar issued a statement after the death of a member of their bar staff ( Google Maps )

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our deceased colleague at this very sad time”.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers responded to an incident on Grosvenor street, Manchester after reports of a concern for welfare.

“Sadly, officers discovered the body of a 19-year-old woman. Three arrests were made in connection to drug supply. They have since been bailed. Enquiries are ongoing.”