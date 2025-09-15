Manhunt launched after boy, 15, stabbed to death in Manchester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A manhunt has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was found stabbed to death on a Manchester street.

The teenager died after being found with stab wounds in Monton Street, Moss Side, on Monday afternoon following reports of a disturbance “involving a number of people”.

He was discovered just after 4.30pm and was treated at the scene and in hospital, but died a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police said a murder investigation has been launched, and the perpetrator is currently at large.

Section 60 powers are in place in the area until 5.20pm on Tuesday, allowing officers to stop and search people.

Chief Superintendent David Meeney, from the City of Manchester district, said: “There is a thorough investigation plan in place as we look to find the perpetrator of this appalling act that has seen a young man lose his life.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic and upsetting incident, and our specially trained officers will be supporting them at this difficult time.

“We have officers in the area as we work to establish the circumstances that led up to the incident.

“This incident will understandably have caused shock and concern within the community and the surrounding area, particularly those who witnessed it.

“The public will see an increased police presence in the area tonight and over the coming days, as we remain committed to providing the victim’s family with the answers they deserve.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow