Body of baby found in Manchester field

A baby has been found dead in a field near a motorway bridge in Greater Manchester.

A member of the public discovered the body while walking her dog near Ashtons Field, close to the M61 in Little Hulton, Salford, on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police were called to nearby Ravenscraig Road at around 1pm, and there has been a major police presence at the scene throughout the afternoon, reports suggest.

At a press conference close to the scene, Chief Superintendent Neil Blackwood said: “You will likely see an increased presence of officers in the local area while we carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances.

“At this stage, we are following several lines of enquiry and we are working with local partner agencies to understand who this baby could be, how long they have been here, and how they sadly died.

“We are now calling this baby ‘Baby A’. All of this is extremely sensitive and this investigation needs to be handled with the utmost care it deserves – and it is going to take time.

“We know this news will devastate our communities, and while we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to find out what has happened here.

“The most important thing for us right now is to find answers for this baby, and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to get in touch with us. Even the most minor detail could be crucial to our investigation.”

“If you have seen anybody in the area over the past few days, or know who the parents could be, please call us as soon as you can. As soon as we are in a position to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so.”

Chf Supt Blackwood said it was “absolutely too early to tell” the sex or ethnicity of Baby A, or how long the body had been there prior to being discovered.

Police are awaiting the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination, which will take place in the next two days, he told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting log 1319, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111