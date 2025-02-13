Brothers deny assaulting police at Manchester Airport after footage shared online

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two brothers have denied assaulting police officers in a disturbance at Manchester Airport.

Footage of the fracas at the airport’s Terminal Two building on July 23 last year was widely shared online.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden and Pc Lydia Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of the assault of Pc Ellie Cook in the same incident at the terminal’s car park paystation and the assault of Abdulkareem Ismaeil, a member of the public, said to have taken place earlier at a nearby Starbucks cafe.

Muhammad Amaad, 25, from Rochdale, is also alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

On Thursday, both men, from Tarnside Close, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where they entered not guilty pleas.

A trial, scheduled to last three weeks, has been fixed for June 30 at the same court.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, extended the defendants’ unconditional bail.