Two men due in court charged over Manchester Airport fracas

Two men are due to appear in court charged with assaulting police after a disturbance at Manchester Airport.

Footage of a fracas was shared online in July last year and prompted protests after it appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man as he lay on the floor.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, is accused of two offences of causing actual bodily harm, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of common assault.

His co-defendant Muhammed Amaad, 25, also from Rochdale, is charged with causing actual bodily harm.

The altercation, in the airport’s Terminal Two, allegedly happened after an earlier confrontation between passengers on a Qatar Airways flight which arrived at 7.20pm on July 23.

GMP previously said a female officer suffered a broken nose and two other police officers were taken to hospital following the incident.

Prosecutors said experts had concluded there was “no realistic prospect of conviction” of any police officers.

The pair will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.