Potential jurors warned not to seek information in airport police assault case

Potential jurors in the trial of two brothers accused of assaulting police officers at Manchester Airport have been told not to seek out information about the case.

Footage of the disturbance at the Terminal 2 building on July 23 last year was widely shared online.

On Monday the selection process began for the jury to hear the case at Liverpool Crown Court.

Addressing the jury panel, Judge Neil Flewitt KC said: “You will have realised from the (jury) questionnaire that this trial involves events at Manchester Airport on July 23 last year.

“Those events attracted a lot of attention in the mainstream media and on social media, and it is likely as the trial progresses there will be further coverage and comment.

“You must reach verdicts based on the evidence presented in court. You must now allow yourself to be influenced by anything you read or hear in the mainstream media or social media.”

He added it was of the “utmost importance” not to look on the internet or elsewhere for information about the case before the candidates return to court on Wednesday when the trial jury will be selected and sworn in.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden and Pc Lydia Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of the assault of Pc Ellie Cook in the same incident at the terminal’s car park pay station, and the earlier assault of Abdulkareem Ismaeil, a member of the public, at a nearby Starbucks cafe.

Muhammad Amaad, 26, also from Rochdale, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

Both deny the allegations.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.