Two brothers charged over Manchester Airport brawl with police which sparked protests

Two men have been charged over a fight with police at Manchester Airport which happened before an officer was filmed stamping on a suspect’s head.

Brothers Mohammed Amaaz, 20, and Muhammed Amaad, 25, have been charged with two counts of assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

No police officers will be charged. The two defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...