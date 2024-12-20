Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two brothers charged over Manchester Airport brawl with police which sparked protests

Brothers Mohammed Amaaz, 20, and Muhammed Amaad, 25, have been charged over the incident in July

Alexander Butler
Friday 20 December 2024 06:18 EST
Two men have been charged over a fight with police at Manchester Airport which happened before an officer was filmed stamping on a suspect’s head.

Brothers Mohammed Amaaz, 20, and Muhammed Amaad, 25, have been charged with two counts of assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

No police officers will be charged. The two defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

