Brothers accused of assaulting police at Manchester Airport appear in court

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammed Amaad are accussed of assaulting police officers in disturbance at Manchester Airport

Kim Pilling
Thursday 16 January 2025 06:57 EST
Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad (centre) arrive at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court
Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad (centre) arrive at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (PA Wire)

Two brothers have made their first appearance in court accused of assaulting police officers in a disturbance at Manchester Airport.

Footage of the fracas at the airport’s Terminal Two building on July 23 was widely shared online.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, is alleged to have assaulted two officers, one male and one female, causing actual bodily harm.

He is also said to have assaulted another female officer.

Muhammed Amaad, 25, also from Rochdale, is accused of assaulting a male officer, causing actual bodily harm in the same incident.

Both men gave no indication of pleas as the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court on February 13.

Both men, of Tarnside Close, were granted unconditional bail by District Judge James Hatton at the end of the 10-minute hearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Amaaz is said to have caused actual bodily harm to Pc Zachary Marsden and Pc Lydia Ward.

He is alleged to have assaulted emergency worker Pc Ellie Cook by beating.

Amaaz also faces a common assault count against a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismael, at Manchester Airport on the same date. That allegation was not put to him on Thursday.

Amaad is alleged to have caused actual bodily harm to Pc Marsden.

