Two arrested after customer stabbed to death inside city centre bank

Two men have been arrested after a customer was stabbed to death inside a city centre bank.

The man, aged in his 30s, was attacked inside the Lloyds bank in St Peter's Street in Derby at around 2.35pm on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Although a formal identification has not taken place, his family have been made aware.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Derbyshire Police said.

Both suspects were detained at about 6pm at an address in Western Road, Normanton and remain in police custody.

open image in gallery A significant police presence remains in the city centre and will do for some time to come ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In a statement Lloyds said: "We are deeply saddened by the incident at our Derby branch and our thoughts are with those affected.

"We are supporting our colleagues during this difficult time and will co-operate closely with the police."

The pedestrianised street was taped off by officers earlier today as well as nearby East Street in the city centre.

An air ambulance also landed near Derby Cathedral earlier today.

A significant police presence remains in the city centre, Derbyshire Police said.

Detective Inspector Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “We appreciate that this incident will have caused significant concern to the local community and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“No-one else was hurt and while the investigation is at an early stage, at this time we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“Officers will be in the area for some time so we’d encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to us.

“We’d also encourage anyone with any information on this incident to please contact us as a matter of urgency.”