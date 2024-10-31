Man found guilty of poisoning pregnant woman to force her to miscarry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been found guilty of sexual assault and poisoning after covertly plying a pregnant woman with medication to cause a miscarriage.

Stuart Worby, 40, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of one count of sexual assault and one of administering poison to the woman following a two-week trial over allegations involving two others in Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk detective chief inspector Duncan Woodhams said the conviction was the first of its kind following a complex investigation, and praised the courage of the woman, who cannot legally be named.

He said she had suffered “the most terrible loss” of a child she had wanted to keep, adding: “Her courage to come forward and give evidence has been invaluable in ensuring a guilty verdict.

“We also pay tribute to all the medical and health professionals and family, neighbours and friends who have supported the victim in her testimony. The impact of this event could have life-long repercussions for the victim.”

Mifepristone, one of the medications procured by Worby ( Supplied )

He described the behaviour of Worby, of Malthouse Court, Dereham, Norfolk, as “deceitful and determined”. Worby had admitted buying the abortion medication Mifepristone and Misoprostol, but denied administering it.

His friend Wayne Finney, and Finney’s girlfriend Nueza Cepeda, were also charged over the research and procurement of the drugs.

Finney, 41 and of Station Street in Swaffham, denied a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting in the offence and was found not guilty by the jury on Wednesday. He claimed he had only helped Worby research the procedure.

Cepeda, 39 and of Walnut Drive in Dereham, is due to be sentenced after admitting to a charge of producing an instrument to be used with the intent to cause a miscarriage.

The jury heard how Worby covertly gave the woman, believed to be 15 weeks pregnant at the time, the drugs after buying them for £470 from a gynaecology clinic in London on 29 July 2022. Prosecutors said Cepeda made a telephone appointment at the centre to say she was pregnant, already had a family, and wanted to terminate the foetus.

She was told it was a criminal offence to give the drugs to someone else and the doctor explained the dangers of very heavy bleeding and significant pain between 10 to 24 weeks of pregnancy, as well as more permanent damage to the womb.

The empty blister pack found in Worby’s bin ( Supplied )

The pills were delivered to Cepeda on 2 August and she then met up with Worby and Finney at the George Hotel in Dereham, where she was shown on security footage placing a white envelope on a bench before it was picked up by Worby.

The victim was later unknowingly given the pills, after which she was immediately ill, including with diarrhoea and bleeding. She then went to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she suffered a miscarriage and had to have surgery following hours of pain and blood loss.

Police said the victim later found messages on the Worby’s phone to Finney reading, “It’s working’” and “There is lots of blood”.

Investigators arrested Worby on 5 August 2022 on suspicion of sexual assault, and while on remand he was then accused of procuring a miscarriage by poison.

During the investigation, police found texts on Worby’s phone discussing abortion medication, and discovered a Google search record for Misoprostol, as well as searches relating to whether a baby could survive an abortion. They also found an empty blister pack of Misoprostol in a waste bin in Worby’s bedroom.

One of the medications involved was found in foetal tissue following a post-mortem examination.

Nicola Pope from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “These drugs give women power and control over their bodies – but the victim was forced to take them without her knowledge or consent.”

Worby is due to be sentenced on 6 December.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).