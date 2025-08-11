For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who found his ex-partner dead on his sofa left her there undiscovered for years, a court heard.

Jamie Stevens, 51, covered up the body of Anouska Sites upon finding her dead body in January 2023 and continued living in the flat in Torquay, Devon.

Ms Sites’ body remained in the lounge of the property before her remains were discovered in May 2025.

Stevens, of Reddenhill Road, Torquay, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice and on Monday was jailed for 14 months.

Exeter Crown Court heard that the last known sighting of Ms Sites was in May 2022, and her remains were not discovered until May 2025.

Hollie Gilbery, prosecuting, told the court Ms Sites was reported missing to the police in April 2023.

“Inquiries confirmed she had last been seen by police in May the previous year,” she said.

“Unfortunately, due to her vulnerabilities, including mental health problems and addictions, she had been in fairly regular contact with the police.”

Ms Gilbery said contact was made with Stevens as a former partner of Ms Sites in April this year, making inquiries about her whereabouts.

“He told the police he had no contact with Ms Sites since February or March 2022,” she said.

On May 27, the police spoke with Stevens again and he told them he was no longer living at the flat in Upton Road, so officers went round and gained entry.

“The officers who attended described the flat as being like that of a hoarder with rubbish, faeces and bottled urine scattered throughout the property,” Ms Gilbery said.

“Police started to search the flat, and upon lifting a blanket in the living area they discovered a skeletal arm and hand.

“Officers did notice there were various fragranced items scattered around the lounge, inferring they must have been to mask any smells.”

open image in gallery Jamie Stevens was jailed for 14 months at Exeter Crown Court ( Devon and Cornwalll Police/PA Wire )

Stevens, who was in a relationship with Ms Sites between 2011 and 2014, was arrested and told police it was her body.

“He explained she had come to his flat around January 2023 asking if she could stay the night,” the prosecutor said.

“He went to his own bed and left her sleeping in the living room.

“The next day he had gone out, returning at about 11.30pm, assuming that Ms Sites would have left, but instead he found her on the sofa.

“He explained he threw a blanket over her body and continued to live in his bedroom and never really returned to the lounge.”

The second charge related to Stevens lying to police in a witness statement about his knowledge of the whereabouts of Ms Sites.

Paul Dentith, defending, described Stevens’s actions in not reporting the death of Ms Sites as a “passive failure”.

“Until he signs the statement saying he hasn’t seen Ms Sites for a number of years,” he said.

“That is the perverting the course of justice, which moves it to more than just passive non-reporting.

“Perhaps obvious, but when one fails to report something so serious in the first day or so, it becomes rather self-perpetuating.

“The fear of reporting it… even a week or so later.”

Mr Dentith said Stevens had told him: “Ms Sites was a lovely person, my partner, my friend, and I was devastated when she died, and I miss her terribly. She deserved better.”

Jailing Stevens for 14 months, Judge Anna Richardson said: “This is an absolutely tragic case.

“You were in a relationship with Anouska Sites. Ms Sites had a number of difficulties, including substance misuse.

“It seems at some time between mid-2022 and April 2023 Miss Sites went missing. She was not reported missing until April this year.

“There is no reason on the basis of the post-mortem to doubt your account of having found Miss Sites dead in your address.

“It seems you completely wrongly panicked and simply covered her body. You left her there for years.”