Man, 76, arrested on suspicion of poisoning children at summer camp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to eight children being taken to hospital as a precaution, Leicestershire Police said.

Officers attended the camp by Canal Lane in Stathern on Monday afternoon after receiving reports that children were feeling unwell.

A triage centre was set up with the East Midlands Ambulance Service at a nearby village hall to assess all the children, with a decision made to take eight to hospital as a precaution.

Each of the children have since been discharged and their parents have been informed.

The 76-year-old man was arrested at the camp on suspicion of administering a poison with intent to injure, and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved.

“We also remain at the scene to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of what has happened and to continue to provide advice and support in the area.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The force said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over what it said was the “circumstances of the initial police response”.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...