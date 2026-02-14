Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenager stabbed in Feltham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Victoria Road, Feltham, ar around 5pm on 12 January where they found Maliki Sharma with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, with his family now being supported by specialist officers.

Three teenagers have since been arrested in connection, with one boy from Hounslow charged with murder on Friday.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the family described Maliki as a “lovely boy” who was close to his mother and older brother.

open image in gallery A picture of Maliki Sharma as a child ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

He said: “It’s just devastating, it’s absolutely devastating. He was such a funny, kind, caring, lovely young man. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

Mr Sharma was a student at West Thames College, where he was training to become an electrician. The family friend said: “He wanted to go down that route – get a trade, do his own business, so that he could look after his mum, that’s what he always said.”

He added: “He really, really was a lovely boy. He was cheeky, funny.”

Two other 16-year-old boys, also from Hounslow, were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and have been remanded into youth detention.

Rhys Huskinson, 19, of North Road, Feltham was charged on Wednesday with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the investigation.

Police said that following further inquiries, the charges have been amended to attempted grievous bodily harm.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading this investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Maliki’s friends and family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“We understand that this incident has been distressing for the local community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days.”